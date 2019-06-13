An expedition yacht by name, Crystal has been purpose designed to allow guests to travel in both luxury and comfort despite the surrounding environment. As the name ‘Crystal’ would suggest, her lines are clean, precise and modern, accented by a main feature staircase running through the centre of the vessel. This incorporation of glass not only brings light, but adds a subtle touch of contemporary style to an otherwise practical design.

But it’s not just the exterior design that caught our eye. Mulder Design has reported that by using a state of the art hull design, modern propulsion systems and ride control, long range cruising will not just be a crew’s task to bring the vessel from one area to another, but provide a comfortable stay for the owner and guests.

When it comes to interiors, the choice of designer will be that of the prospective client who is likely an experienced yacht owner. Complete with a private owner’s deck, accommodation for 12 guests or 14 privately and an open/closed fitness room, there’s plenty of room to create their dream space.

Other features include a certified helicopter landing area, sheltered tender deck for tenders up to 34’, a large selection of water toys for getting up close with the outdoors and the ultimate tool for exploration; a 3 person submarine!

So with an ice-class hull suited to taking guests anywhere in the world in ultimate comfort and luxury, Project Crystal is truly a concept that we hope to see come into fruition soon.