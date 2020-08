Mulder Shipyard has opened a second facility in Zoeterwoude Rijndijk, near its home yard of Voorschoten, close to Amsterdam. Charming, with its canal frontage and resident ducks, the original yard...

Mulder Shipyard has opened a second facility in Zoeterwoude Rijndijk, near its home yard of Voorschoten, close to Amsterdam. Charming, with its canal frontage and resident ducks, the original yard...