According to the report from the yard, the large overhead doors have been installed and the first dry dock is now in use. The outer facades and remaining exterior work is completely finished and final construction phases are being executed on the interior; including the installation of machinery and cranes, the finishing of the canteen and sanitary facilities alongside the furnishing of the master office.

Moreover, the 100-tonne crane, which will later be used for launching the creations under construction at the yard, was recently taken into use. Mulder has also started moving old machinery to the new site and is expecting to be fully operational by the start of February this year.

While everything is in the final phases of construction, the first hulls have already begun to arrive at the new facility. The hull of the Mulder 98 Flybridge was taken into the dry dock at the end of 2012, and the hull of the new Mulder 75 arrived at the new location last week. Both yachts will have an aluminium hull and superstructure, and will be the first yacht completed at the new facilities.

The hull of the special edition Mulder 94 Voyager will also arrive at the new site later this year ready for construction.