With a length over all of 28.65 meters and a gross tonnage 160, the Voyager is a full custom built yacht with an aluminium hull and superstructure. Over the next weeks the yacht is being prepared for her sea trials and will be ready for delivery this summer.



Designed by Frank Laupman of Omega Architects and naval architecture by Vripack, this semi displacement yacht is built according to RINA classification and is equipped with twin Caterpillar 1150hp engines for a top speed of 18 knots. The cutting-edge technical solutions of noise and vibration insulation will contribute to the relaxed and peaceful atmosphere on board.



Well organized planning and innovative construction create a bright and spacious saloon exceeding 40 square meters with a ceiling height of 2.15 meters. The yacht accommodates eight guests in four luxurious staterooms all with ensuite bathrooms.

The flybridge is partly covered with an aluminium bimini, contains a royal grill bar, comfortable twin U-shaped settees, as well as cozy deck chairs and sunbeds. This design enables the owner and his guests to enjoy sublimely apportioned public spaces decorated in a clean, crisp fashion, in unsurpassed luxury and volume for a yacht of this length.