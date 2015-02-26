“Achilles is the tenth new vessel commissioned by her owner and the uniqueness and knowledge applied to the design concept and transformed into reality by designer Francesco Paszkowski and Sanlorenzo,” explains Mark. “This is evident in every inch of her 150 proud feet of overall length. The owner attended the factory 35 times during the build and every bespoke design “piece” was hand picked during the collaborative effort.”

“Whilst no two Sanlorenzo Yachts ever built are the same ‘Achilles’ has become a stand out in creating a unique owners vessel that allows the nine working crew to move like shadows over her 4 levels providing total privacy whilst the boss and guests are on board. Having personally spent considerable time on board it is immediately evident that the crew are not only committed to Achilles but also the owner, they are happy, vibrant and proud that she shines in every area, even those that most owners or buyers would never see. Achilles has spent the winter in Italy being fastidiously maintained and presented in turn key, fully serviced condition ready for her new summer owners.”

Every deck provides a sanctuary to suit a particular social setting, but particularly the Fly deck with its oversize BBQ, 12 person dining, Jacuzzi, sunbed and lounging areas making Achilles an entertainers delight.

The position and layout of the galley with her twin electric doors providing entry and exit is functionality personified and allows seamless crew transitions to upper decks via internal hidden stairs and dumbwaiters.

“Achilles has never been chartered, but for any potential buyer this London Flagged 499 Gross Tonne, golden hulled motor yacht has been built to MCA LY2 and if entered into commercial flag would become a highly sort after charter vessel. With a price reduction this week to just €19.8 million, the seller now committed to moving on to his next bigger vessel project has shown an asking price that allows a substantial saving on a new build and commits a vessel to the market place that will sell quickly. All offers will be submitted.”