Small but mighty, what sets this yacht apart from others in its category is a clever use of space.

Feeling dramatically larger than alternatives in the same class, the 100's interior succeeds at transforming what could potentially feel like a day boat into an extensive space with endless entertaining opportunity. But how exactly do you make something more open: clean lines, crisp furnishings and a refined colour palate.

Essentially, less is more. Not only does Ocean Alexander 100’s minimalist approach make the living quarters appear more extensive but it’s also refreshing, non-offensive and timeless. Nonethless, the pièce de résistance is the sundeck where the 100’s precision really comes into play.

To be more specific, metal work is sleek and silver, marble is soft and white and surfaces are dressed with either dusty flow cushions or pure-white orchids... It’s modern opulence, in its bare form.