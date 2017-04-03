On today’s agenda is Ocean Alexander’s 120 model, a motor yacht that’s more than successful at bringing all the features of a superyacht, into a smaller, sportier model for the ultimate cruising experience.

This all-American styled 37-metre (121’1’’ft) yacht’s prerogative is to offer everything found in a modern superyacht, meeting every requirement, wrapped up in a sleek package.

Proving that bigger isn’t always necessarily better, her generous social areas for lounging and dining provide the highest level of living in a clean and comfortable capacity.

Boasting an interior by Naval Architect, Evan K. Marshal, the 120 is slick and stylish for a yacht of this size with accents of bold block colouring bring the living areas up to date and soft golden hues transforming the bedrooms into calming haven's to rest your head.

Suites are spacious with room for 10 guests and bars are plenty, with fine furnishings in contrasting fabrics adding the luxury-feel that is sure to take guests back with a 1920s art deco feel.

With sunbeds that transform into a casual seating area on the outside, the inside oozes elegance and sophistication that comes from a minimalist palette and earthy tones catching the light from the boat’s enormous drop-windows.

It’s clear that Ocean Alexander 120 has been built with every inch of space in mind; crisp white marble covers the bathroom and kitchen surfaces to present an airy feel throughout.