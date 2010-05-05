Built by Oceanco in 2007, M/Y Alfa Nero is one of the finest examples of nautical engineering to hit the water. Measuring 82m, the mega yacht features contemporary exterior styling by Nuvolari & Lenard design, with luxurious interiors by Alberto Pinto.

Winner of the 2008 World Superyacht Award for Best Interior and Exterior Styling, M/Y Alfa Nero holds countless engaging design features. The mega yacht holds a large infinity pool located in the aft, which can transform into a dance floor or helipad.



Motor yacht Alfa Nero can comfortably sleep 12 guests in six spacious cabins comprising an indulgent master stateroom; two double VIP suites; one double guest cabin and two twin guest cabins. The mega yacht can also accommodate 26 crew members onboard.

M/Y Alfa Nero is for sale with Merle Wood & Associates and Edmiston & Company.