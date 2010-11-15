Built in 2004 by the Hakvoort Shipyard in Holland, Allegria (ex; Flamingo Daze) is one of the finest motor yachts to have graced the seas. Allegria features an interior and exterior design by Glade Johnson and boasts generous interior spaces, envious style and unrivalled comfort.

Allegria combines the highest levels of comfort with the ability to achieve 15.5 knots at top speed, alongside a range of 5,000nm at a speed of 11 knots; presenting the perfect cruising experience for any charter trip.

Allegria is able to accommodate 10 to 11 guests in five elegantly appointed staterooms, consisting of a luxurious master suite, three VIP suites and a twin stateroom with a Pullman berth.

Available through Moran Yacht & Ship, motor yacht Allegria will be available for charter over Christmas and New Year for a weekly charter rate of $250,000 plus expenses.