IYC Broker Mark Elliot has recently announced the recent price reduction of this unique and versatile shadow yacht.

M/Y Allure Shadow is the perfect vessel for the owner who needs a little extra space, the charter guest who wants to see the world in style or any one who wants to take the world with them.

Designed and built by Shadow Marine in 2007, the Allure Shadow is packed full of fun and relaxing toys, gadgets and features to cater for any charter guest or potential owner.

M/Y Allure Shadow features a helicopter deck, a climate controlled two-story hangar (for entertaining or storing cars and boats), a gym, steam room, swimming pool, movie theatre, state-of-the-art entertainment systems, and an arsenal of superyacht toys.

M/Y Allure Shadow can achieve a top speed of 12 knots, alongside reaching an incredible range of 10,000nm at a rate of ten knots.

Able to sleep 12 guests in six first-class cabins, all with private balconies, the Allure Shadow is spacious, fun and versatile, offering luxury breaks or long-range exploration.

Available for sale through International Yacht Collection, M/Y Allure Shadow has now been reduced from $29,900,000 to a new asking price of $24,900,000.