Built by Palmer Johnson in 2000, M/Y Anna J features an innovative Ray Hunt planing hull for increased speed and stability on the water as well as a sleek, contemporary exterior design from Nuvolari & Lenard. This impressive vessel also recently completed a major refit project in 2010, sparing no expense on her mechanical and electrical systems alongside a complete internal rebuild.

Her interior design features a full re-working in grey, silver, metallic’s and cream with high-gloss woods complementing the furnishings beautifully; however, albeit a stylish and sophisticated vessel, Anna J offers more than meets the eye.

Utilizing dual MTU 5500hp diesel engines, superyacht Anna J can power through the water at a cruising speed of 26 knots and can reach a top speed of 30 knots - an impressive pace for a yacht of her stature.

Anna Granlund, Charter Manager for the IYC Monaco office informed us that Anna J will be heading toward the stunning waters of Croatia in summer 2011.

Whilst cruising around the beautiful backdrop of Croatia, charter guests can enjoy the many alluring features of the new and improved Anna J, ranging from the palatial master stateroom and surrounding guest suites to her state-of-the-art entertainment systems and water toys.

To charter superyacht Anna J in one of the most breath-taking coast lines in the world, contact International Yacht Collection for more information.