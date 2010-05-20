Tansu Yacht Design favour creating yachts with large open decks and facilities on the exterior, as their boats are primarily intended for luxury cruises around the Mediterranean.

The naval architecture of M/Y Ceylan is by Kerim Acar, who worked closely with the in-house design team at Tansu to design and create the exterior and interior image.

Tansu Yachts designs vessels with optimum interior spaces, emphasising exterior space as well interesting facilities. M/Y Ceylan features a lazarette on the aft for storing diving and technical equipment alongside exposed tenders as the yacht's central exterior design. The exposed tenders were factored into the unique design as Ceylan is designed largely for use in South Turkey and the Greek Islands, ideal for island hopping.

During a project's design phase, the Tansu yacht design team work closely with clients, paying close attention to every detail of a yacht's exterior and interior design. Riza Tansu, founder of the design studio, has lived aboard the first yacht he designed and built for himself, knowing full well the realities of what works and what doesn’t for each client.

M/Y Ceylan can reach a top speed of 16 knots through her dual Caterpillar C32 1300hp diesel engines with stern and bow thrusters for enhanced manoeuvrability. Equipped with zero speed stabilisers, motor yacht Ceylan is an extremely comfortable yacht, easily able to accommodate 10 guests.

Following the launch of motor yacht Ceylan, Tansu Yachts have another yacht in the pipeline, motor yacht Nomade, due to launch October 2010.

Tansu Design have stated “The main difference between these boats are their lengths, one of them is extended 1.20 metres to accommodate larger tenders. Apart from that and some personal choices of customers, (different exterior seating units, changes in bar area), they are very similar.”

Tansu Yacht Design has designed, constructed and launched motor yacht Ceylan, an innovative yacht designed for the purpose of cruising to luxurious and secluded areas with her sister-ship soon to follow.