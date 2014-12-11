M/Y Charisma Sold by Merle Wood & Associates
Brokerage house Merle Wood & Associates have announced the sale of M/Y Charisma, a 36.58-metre Danube Marine-built vessel launched in 2005.
Formerly known as “Goldeneye”, the raised pilothouse yacht boasts sophisticated exterior design and engineering by Mulder Design.
Charisma has a grp hull with a grp superstructure with a beam of 7.82m (25'7"ft) and a 1.70m (5'6"ft) draft. She is capable of 19.00 knots flat out, with a cruising speed of 16.00 knots from her 32,199.00l. fuel tanks.
In terms of accommodation, the yacht can house up to 8 guests in 4 suits, plus six crew.
