Formerly known as “Goldeneye”, the raised pilothouse yacht boasts sophisticated exterior design and engineering by Mulder Design.

Charisma has a grp hull with a grp superstructure with a beam of 7.82m (25'7"ft) and a 1.70m (5'6"ft) draft. She is capable of 19.00 knots flat out, with a cruising speed of 16.00 knots from her 32,199.00l. fuel tanks.

In terms of accommodation, the yacht can house up to 8 guests in 4 suits, plus six crew.

