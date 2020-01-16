The market-leading brokerage firm has added a superyacht with a great Northern European pedigree, built in 2001 by Dutch shipyard Feadship. Excellence underwent a comprehensive refit in 2019 to ensure that she enters the market in an immaculate state fit to modern standards, including a full paint and updated audio-visual systems. Excellence has been an admired yacht for her experienced previous owners and there are sure to be many prying eyes on this shrewd investment.

Labelled by Burgess as the most unique Feadship yacht on the market, she has been built with both performance and comfort in mind, reaching a remarkable top speed of 34 knots while accommodating 10 guests in four bespoke designed luxury cabins.

The four cabins include one full beam owner’s suite which is located on the main deck forward. The Owner will benefit from his and hers bathrooms on the port and starboard, each with separate toilet rooms. They will also be able to enjoy a centrally located Jacuzzi tub and a massive central shower room. For the Owner’s guests, there is one full beam VIP suite along with two twin cabins with en suite, both include a pullman in the cabin.

The 2019 refit took place at the Rybovich shipyard where major paintwork was completed by Pinmar USA, along with a full AV system upgrade to install fully integrated iPad controls. Work was also done to extend the entertainment to the outdoor areas of the yacht, with a 4k TV installed on the aft bridge deck and a new exterior sound system put in place.

Adventure is not hard to come by on this magnificent Dutch-built vessel. She carries a new RIB 540 Novurania Equator tender and also has an onboard Dive tank compressor, allowing guests to get closer to the action and make the most of their time at sea.

With an exquisite interior designed by John Munford and exterior by the renowned architectural team at De Voogt, Excellence is a powerful entry onto the brokerage market.