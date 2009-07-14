The sale of the luxury vessel was brokered by The Sacks Group Managing Director Bruce Schattenburg while the central listing broker was Cromwell Littlejohn of Merle Wood & Associates.

Schattenburg said the refitted Pixel would make an “ideal charter yacht”.

“With the new owner’s plans to refit and upgrade her, to hire a seasoned professional charter crew, and to work with The Sacks Group on implementing an aggressive marketing campaign, we anticipate PIXEL will be a highly successful charter operation.” Schattenburg said.

Pixel has four staterooms and will make her charter debut this winter in the Caribbean.

The Sacks Group Yachting Professionals (TSGYP) is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, USA, and aim to cater to the four yachting pillars of New Construction, Yacht Brokerage, Charter Marketing, and Luxury Yacht Vacations. The company is best known for its exclusive Try Before You Buy Program; allowing clients to experience first-hand the size and type of yacht they are interested in prior to purchase.