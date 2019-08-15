Just Enough impresses at every turn. Beautiful Ares Marine exteriors are in immaculate condition thanks to a 2019 refit, as are interiors that yield timeless styling and beautiful furnishings to create an atmosphere that is comfortable and luxurious in equal measure.

Her layout sleeps 11 guests across 5 rooms, of which the master suite is the jewel in the crown, offering a king size bed, desk/vanity area and marble accented ensuite with corner shaped jacuzzi. The rest of the accommodation comprises a VIP with king and 2 queens.

A full beam salon features a comfortable lounge and formal dining, with a day head also accessible from this level. Meanwhile, a separate area for entertaining and relaxing is located on the bridge deck - here guests find a large sofa, a full bar and a game table. Moving aft to the exterior, there is an alternate al fresco dining area.

Just Enough’s size also makes her the perfect yacht for charters who want plenty of access to the sea. The sun deck is a great escape by day or night - here, a large jacuzzi, marble-topped bar and several chaise longue set the mood.

The 42.67m is also a yacht of impressive performance. Built with an aluminium hull and superstructure, she reaches a cruising speed of 14 knots and a maximum speed of 18 knots with a range of 3,500nm.

With the summer season drawing to a close, now is the perfect time to be dreaming of a sumptuous winter charter. Just Enough, available with Bluewater, strikes the perfect balance between comfort and luxury as she cruises the idyllic grounds of the St. Barths, St. Martin and the BVI.