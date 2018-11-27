Winner of the Holistic Design Award at the Showboats Design Awards in 2015, Grace is the second largest yacht delivered by Abeking & Rasmussen, just 20 centimetres shorter than Secret. Terence Disdale is responsible for her beautiful exterior and relaxed beach-house style interior design. A notable feature of Grace’s design is her lack of jacuzzi or pool.

Grace's interior layout sleeps up to 12 guests in 6 rooms, including a master suite, 1 VIP stateroom and 4 double cabins. All cabins have entertainment centres, television screens and ensuite bathroom facilities.

Entry into the full beam master’s suite is via a private study. Inside, there are his and hers bathrooms and huge 180-degree windows. Grace can carry up to 14 crew in 7 cabins for a truly relaxing onboard experience.

Her top speed is 16.5kn and she boasts a maximum cruising range of 4500.0nm at 14.0kn with power coming from two 2000.0hp Caterpillar 3516-B diesel engines.

Earlier today we spoke to Chris Cecil-Wright of Cecil Wright who had this to say of the sale:

"The brokerage deal was a very pleasant experience for me, I thoroughly enjoyed working alongside Merle Wood on this deal and I learned a lot. He is like a dog with a bone, he never gives up, but he is tremendous to work with. As the yacht is only four years old, it is still in very good condition and therefore little negotiation was required in this deal. She is now heading off the United States to be repainted white and to have a spa deck fitted on the front deck. Captain Phil Long was also exceptionally helpful throughout the process, working on behalf of the new owner."

Kibo was reportedly asking €129,000,000.