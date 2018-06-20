Kevin Bonnie, Managing Partner at IYC revealed, “[It was] an interesting closing with a group effort from IYC, with the Fort Lauderdale office handling an American buyer and Monaco taking care of the sale and international seller.”

The 54.65m motor yacht underwent a major refit between 2010 and 2011, which saw the interior designer Jean Guy Verges completely update the older model to reflect current contemporary interior styles, with a touch of sophistication and glamour.

With stunning dark Wenge flooring, a beautiful blend of soft camel colour Italian and dark textured leather, alongside new textiles of ‘milk white’ and ‘ice white’, Verges has created an elegant and warm interior space for guests. This harmony of leather and dark woods is continued in the owner’s suite, an impressive space which boasts floor to ceiling windows along the full beam, providing 180-degree views.

Offering direct access to the forward deck, oversized walk-in wardrobes and even a private study and lounge, the owner’s suite offers great opulence and is located just ahead of the VIP stateroom, which is also full-beam and boasts its own lounge and large ensuite with jacuzzi. An elevator and main staircase connect all guest decks for easy movement around the yacht. A large spa pool with glass waterfall, flanked by two staircases, has always proved especially popular with guests and adds considerable draw for potential charters.

Bonnie also explained that the vessel will be equipped with all new toys and equipment for the charter market, including 4 sea-bobs, 2 jet skis, water slides, all new diving gear and 37ft chase boat - all details which will increase her popularity should her new owner wish her to earn her keep.

Not just a luxurious yacht, Kinta is able to cruise at a generous 14 knots, with a maximum speed of 16 knots, and is powered by twin 1750hp CAT engines with a range of 4,000nm. With such high-tech features onboard as satellite internet and WiFi, the vessel ensures seamless connection when on board, and every guest space has advanced entertainment and AV systems.