Built by German shipyard Lurssen Yachts in 2007, Kismet is considered an example par excellence of bot Art Deco and contemporary design styles and promises to be one of the highlights of the show.

Boasting a steel hull and aluminium superstructure, her exterior is the work of the world-renowned Espen Oeino, whilst the interior is by Reymond Langton.

As well as its striking design both inside and out, the vessel, which has a cruising speed of 14 knots, is equipped with a veritable armada of water toys including a tender, waverunners, kayaks, dive equipment, water skis, and a dive compressor.

The motoryacht is able to accommodate up to 12 guests and 22 crew.

M/Y Kismet can be seen at the Fort Lauderdale Boat Show from 25 – 29 October.