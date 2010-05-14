M/Y Leight Star holds a powerful exterior style with four spacious deck areas and a steel hull and aluminium superstructure.



The yacht has been updated with high performance stabilization systems to reduce roll motion and increase comfort whilst cruising or at zero speed.



Motor Yacht Leight Star also holds a Jacuzzi and a helicopter landing pad for ultimate luxury.

The superyacht's plush interior can accommodate 10 guests in five luxury cabins, ranging from a master, two double suites and two twin cabins, with further space for seven crew members.



Leight Star's comfort is matched by her smooth performance; she is able to reach 17 knots max speed powered by her two 900hp Detroit Diesel Engines.

Motor yacht Leight Stair is now for sale with US brokerage firm Northrop and Johnson.