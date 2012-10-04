Built by Feadship in 2008, Madsummer sleeps 12 guests in 6 spacious staterooms which are all uniquely located on the main and upper deck. A modern interior, breathtaking sundeck, relaxing spa and sauna, as well as all the tenders and toys a superyacht can offer make Madsummer a world-class superyacht.

After a price reduction of over €2,000,000, she is now listed at an asking price of €24,950,000 and available for sale through Moran Yacht & Ship.

Madsummer will be on display at the Fort Lauderdale Boat Show from October 25th – 29th 2012.