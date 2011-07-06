The 35m superyacht M&M was built by the Mengi Yay shipyard in Turkey, the high-quality builders of Serenity II, another yacht in the Yacht Marine charter fleet.

Yacht Marine oversaw the construction of M&M and helped her owner tailor the yacht to their exact specifications; from the early stages of her contemporary Kerim Demir design to her successful launch at the yard’s facilities.

Her interior design was created according to 16th century style but holds numerous modern twists throughout, offering a large, relaxing saloon area and dining table for evening meals with up to ten guests alongside five spacious cabins.

Her accommodation layout consists of one large Master cabin forward on the main deck, another Master cabin located on the aft, two large VIP cabins and a twin.

Powered by two 1875hp CAT C32 diesel engines, M&M can reach a top speed of up to 22 knots and maintain a comfortable cruising speed of 20 knots.

M/Y M&M is available for charter through Yacht Marine Management & Consulting Services around the Turkish Coast, Croatia and Greek Islands.

M&M is also for sale through Yacht Marine, for more information on purchasing superyacht M&M click here.