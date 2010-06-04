Motor yacht Mi Sueno is a stunning 58m tri-deck constructed from aluminium by Trinity Yachts in 2010. She features a sharp and contemporary exterior design with a luxurious interior design from Patrick Knowles.

M/Y Mi Sueno holds numerous stat-of-the-art features, such as an elevator that serves all three decks and a flybridge, which allows for ‘touch and go’ helicopter drop offs. Her full beam split-level master stateroom also features a 180 degree panoramic forward view for breathtaking sights whilst cruising.

Powered by dual caterpillar 3516CHD engine, Mi Sueno can reach speeds of 20.5 knots with a range of 3,800nm at a comfortable speed of 10 knots.

Motor yacht Mi Sueno can accommodate 14 guests in seven spacious and luxurious staterooms.

Based in Western Mediterranean, Mi Sueno will now be available for charter with brokerage firm, International Yacht Collection.