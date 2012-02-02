Designed and built by the respected American shipyard Trinity, Mi Sueno is a striking, all-aluminium, semi-displacement yacht with a real sense of style and luxury.

One of the most alluring features of Mi Sueno is the Main Deck Foyer and Staircase, offering an image of luxury from an iconic era of style and sophistication. Coming in from her very spacious aft main deck exterior space, you are greeted with a Wine Foyer just through the automatic glass doors.

The custom wine cellars on either side of the foyer dedicate a wall for both white and red wine, featuring luxurious marble on the floor and red or white ‘Mi Sueno’ signs on the corresponding exterior sides of the yacht. The foyer leads into the elegant main deck saloon and dining room which then flows into the main deck corridor, boasting a beautiful spiral staircase.

Mi Sueno currently stands for sale and charter with International Yacht Collection as an amazing opportunity for the ideal luxury cruise experience. However, with a recent price reduction through International Yacht Collection, Mi Sueno could very well be the most attractive superyacht on the brokerage market today.