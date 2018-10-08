Her new owners can look forward to spending time on board the tri-deck motoryacht which has a luxurious and spacious interior and can accommodate up to 10 guests across five staterooms. Each stateroom promises a distinctive and pleasant guest experience with an array of media, decoration and beautiful design, including custom cabinetry and unique stonework.

The master suite is located on the main deck alongside the spacious dining room and the inviting main salon. The suite offers incredible amenities alongside beautiful craftsmanship, which is echoed across all five suites. the other four guest rooms are located on the lower deck.

The three spacious decks offer exclusive relaxation areas for guests, from the glorious salon on the main deck with satin walnut panelling and custom furniture, to the luxurious sky lounge on the upper deck which has a bar and generous seating around a 75" LED TV.

The ultimate location for guests to truly soak up the atmosphere onboard Miss Moneypenny is on the large sundeck, where guests can relax in style with a large and well-stocked bar and a large jacuzzi, making it an all-hours party area. We wish her new owner's enjoyment onboard this coming season.