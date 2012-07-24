Built in 2007 by American shipyard Delta Marine, the high-performance superyacht boasts contemporary styling and is billed as “the most aggressively priced yacht on the market”.

Featuring naval architecture by Delta Design Group and interior and exterior design by Espinosa Yacht Design, Mr. Terrible is built entirely of composite materials, with a high level of carbon fibre.

Twin MTU 16v4000 engines with 3,650 horsepower deliver cruising speeds of 20 knots and a maximum speed of almost 24 knots.

On the yacht’s interior, which accommodates up to 12 guests plus crew, notable features include a fly bridge boasting a full steering station, a hot tub, a wet bar and a margarita machine.

The aft deck features a large bubinga and wenge table with wicker chairs – making an ideal setting for alfresco dining.

Mr. Terrible is available for sale through Northrop and Johnson.