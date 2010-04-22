Motor yacht Mr Terrible sports dramatic lines and a sleek profile. The yacht is powerfully built entirely of composite materials and is powered by twin MTU engines producing 3.650 horsepower each.

Superyacht Mr Terrible can accommodate 12 guests and offers a stunning contemporary design created with rich textured woodwork and splahes of colour in an airy, open plan setting. Out on deck, the flybridge features a full steering station, hot tub and wet bar, whilst al fresco dining is available aft deck.



M/Y Mr Terrible boasts and array of toys and tender including waterskis, kayak, dive gear, dive compressor and two tenders.



M/Y Mr Terrible is for sale with Northrop & Johnson with an asking price of US$38.5 million.