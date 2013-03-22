Read online now
M/Y My Colors Sold by IYC & Worth Avenue Yachts

By Ben Roberts

Built by Westport in 2005, the 39.6m (129’11”ft) superyacht My Colors has now been successfully sold through central agents IYC after Worth Avenue Yachts introduced a buyer.

This distinctive tri-deck superyacht holds all of the stable and sleek characteristics of a Westport superyacht with luxurious features running throughout. My Colors can comfortably accommodate up to ten guests in five spacious cabins and provides idyllic entertainment options, such as the enviable al-fresco dining area with full bar on the aft deck whilst her upper sky lounge offers a games table, wet bar and state-of-the-art entertainment centre.

Her construction and engineering allows for a fast cruising speed of 27 knots whilst maintaining complete comfort for owners and guests on board.

Offered for sale at an asking price $9,450,000, superyacht My Colors has now been successfully sold through the brokerage tour-de-force of IYC & Worth Avenue Yachts.

