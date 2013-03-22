This distinctive tri-deck superyacht holds all of the stable and sleek characteristics of a Westport superyacht with luxurious features running throughout. My Colors can comfortably accommodate up to ten guests in five spacious cabins and provides idyllic entertainment options, such as the enviable al-fresco dining area with full bar on the aft deck whilst her upper sky lounge offers a games table, wet bar and state-of-the-art entertainment centre.

Her construction and engineering allows for a fast cruising speed of 27 knots whilst maintaining complete comfort for owners and guests on board.

Offered for sale at an asking price $9,450,000, superyacht My Colors has now been successfully sold through the brokerage tour-de-force of IYC & Worth Avenue Yachts.