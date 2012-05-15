After undergoing comprehensive winter maintenance in Imperia, Nero benefitted from a reconfiguration of her aft suite to a full sixth stateroom, general maintenance and emerged as a superyacht in world-class condition.

Now available for inspection in the south of France, Nero has been making an enormous impression on the superyacht market since her launch in 2008 and continues to do so to this day.

Now standing at an asking price of €59,900,000, Nero was completed by Corsair Yachts’ at the Chinese shipyard, Yantai Raffles, and offers a huge promenade deck, numerous exterior and dining areas as well as an arsenal of luxurious amenities and incredible water toys – truly one of the most impressive superyachts on the market today.