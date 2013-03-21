Having recently benefitted from an extensive refit project, Nomi is back on the water and ready for charter. The refit updated her entertainment systems with state-of-the-art technology, rejuvenated her flybridge, and created the perfect atmosphere to unwind or entertain in the lounge and dining area.

Nomi is able to accommodate up to ten guests in one master suite, three double cabins and one twin. Her master cabin is noteworthy due to her private Jacuzzi on the main deck whilst her other cabins offer levels of luxury to satisfy even the most discerning guests.

Currently located in Bodrum, Nomi’s experienced crew of six are looking forward to receiving their first guests and guiding them around the most breathtaking spots of Turkey and the Greek Islands.