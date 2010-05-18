The interior décor of M/Y Noor is characterized by the elegance of polished greige tinted oak veneer throughout. Rather than featuring contrasting colours, Noor exudes a warm and extremely elegant ambience through a neutral colour scheme combined with greige tinted oak veneer, Thassos marble and precious carpets.

Main Deck

The only exception to the yacht's neutral colour scheme is the main saloon, which plays on a completely different colour combination. Whilst still avoiding sharp contrasts, the saloon offers a sophisticated colour scheme and a range of luxurious materials. A dark, tinted ebony veneer is accompanied by modern lacquered inserts; fabric and leather panels on the walls and ceilings and carefully chosen loose furniture.



The lighting onboard M/Y Noor has been carefully studied: plenty of natural daylight is ensured by means of wide windows, whilst elegant indoor lighting is created with the use of low consumption LED lighting built into the walls and cabinets.

Warm spotlights are used for the ceilings and on countertops in a unique way, pointing up in order to enhance elements of the interior design. This sophisticated lighting is carefully balanced with the use of stylish lamps to create a relaxed atmosphere onboard the yacht.

Upper Deck

The upper deck is filled with natural light through generous windows and skylights. A distinctive oval dining table and chairs create a striking centrepiece, from which guests can step out through sliding glass doors to a relaxed aft seating area and bar.

Guest Accommodation

Superyacht Noor can accommodate eight guests in four cabins, comprising an owner’s suite and three guest suites. The spacious owner’s suite is located on the main deck and offers a comfortable seating area and a desk area. The owner’s en suite bathroom boasts a luxury bathtub and a wide shower area with sauna and steam room. The lower deck is totally dedicated to guest accommodation with two double guest cabins to stern and one VIP cabin forward.

M/Y Noor's Hot Lab Yacht & Design interior blends a minimal approach with careful attention to detail throughout, from the yacht's elegant lighting to carefully chosen materials and furnishings onboard the sleek motor yacht.