Superyacht Obsidian was designed by the renowned designer Stefano Righini, offering a contemporarily styled superyacht with all the characteristics of an Azimut.

Able to accommodate up to eight guests in four well-appointed cabins, Obsidian was refitted in 2005 to update her Carlo Galeazzi interior design and performance system.

Obsidian can power her composite hull through the water at a top speed of 32 knots through dual MTU 16V2000 M91 and maintain a cruising speed of 28 knots.

After undergoing a €600,000 price reduction, Obsidian is available for sale through Moran Yacht & Ship at an asking price of €2,800,000.