M/Y Obsidian Undergoes Price Reduction with Moran
Custom built in 2004 by Azimut Yachts, the 29.9m M/Y Obsidian is now available for sale through Moran Yacht & Ship at a reduced asking price of €2.8m.
Superyacht Obsidian was designed by the renowned designer Stefano Righini, offering a contemporarily styled superyacht with all the characteristics of an Azimut.
Able to accommodate up to eight guests in four well-appointed cabins, Obsidian was refitted in 2005 to update her Carlo Galeazzi interior design and performance system.
Obsidian can power her composite hull through the water at a top speed of 32 knots through dual MTU 16V2000 M91 and maintain a cruising speed of 28 knots.
After undergoing a €600,000 price reduction, Obsidian is available for sale through Moran Yacht & Ship at an asking price of €2,800,000.