The stunning 41m Ocean Pearl and Ocean Emerald are the work of revered designer Lord Norman Foster and built by respected shipyard Rodriquez Cantieri Navali. The superyacht are said to be identical down to the last detail. The interesting fact being, the fleet will be dotted across the world in order for people to easily access the desired charter or cruise areas through either purchasing shares or chartering the yachts.

The fleet, currently available in the Mediterranean and Caribbean, are ideal for charter, built to emphasise space and quality, and to utilise the light in order to create the perfect atmosphere to entertain and relax.



Captain of superyacht Ocean Emerald, Erdem Hatip, describes the yacht as “minimalist; simple, with huge rooms and plenty of space”. The design of Ocean Emerald and Ocean Pearl is a sleek, modern picture that combines an arching superstructure with a contemporary and open deck plan and luxury interior.

Ocean Pearl, like Ocean Emerald, offers an extremely modern and palatial interior with excellent use of light wood and leather furnishings in expertly designed surroundings.



Superyacht Ocean Pearl has four decks and five suites that can comfortably accommodate up to twelve guests in one trip with the added extra of seven experienced crew members on board.

Yacht Plus launched the fleet in order to change how people access the superyacht lifestyle and drastically reduce the price of sole ownership; giving access to the beautiful superyachts to entertain or just to get away to the destination of your choice.

The reported next instalment of the fleet, Ocean Sapphire, is believed to be next to join the family, furthering the fleet and the fantastic chartering opportunities.



Ocean Pearl is available for charter with Floating Life allowing a recession friendly approach to owning or chartering an impressive and innovative superyacht.