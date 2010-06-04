The full displacement superyacht is constructed from steel and aluminium to a Lloyd's Special Service Craft specification and features a contemporary exterior design.



M/Y Pretty Woman's round-bilge displacement hull features a comfortable deadrise, transom, level keel, flared bow with fine entrance angle and four watertight bulkheads. Her beam will be 8.30m and draught 2.45m at full load.

Superyacht Pretty Woman can comfortably accommodate up to 12 guests in a luxurious Michela Reverberi designed interior. The owner’s suite is a full-beam stateroom with a king-size bed, walk in wardrobe and study. Further accommodation includes two double and two twin cabins alongside two Pullman berths.



M/Y Pretty Woman can achieve a top speed of 12.5 knots through her dual Caterpillar C-18 DITA engines.