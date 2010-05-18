Motor yacht Primadonna was built in 1995 by Westship Yachts and underwent a refit in 2002, refreshing and maintaining her Jack Sarin designed exterior and her Sally Dills interior.

Superyacht Primadonna holds numerous features such as a Jacuzzi, low swim platform, full service bar and full dining area alongside spacious storage space for toys and tender.



Primadonna can accommodate 10 guests in five cabins comprising a large master suite and four VIP guest rooms.

Motor yacht Primadonna’s was for sale with Bartram & Brakenhoff, with an asking price of US$3.195 million.