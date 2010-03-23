Composed of an all composite, vacuum infused hull and superstructure, Remember When has been built for Christensen’s fourteenth repeat customer, John Rosatti, the current owner of the 2005 Christensen 47m M/Y Nice N’ Easy which is currently for sale.

The superyacht’s beautiful exterior was designed by Christensen’s naval architects, featuring a raised forward full-shear bulwark which allows for a 19’ jet tender, vertical pilothouse windows and an extended sundeck and swim deck. She is powered by twin MTU 12V 4000 series engines and can cruise at a comfortable 12 knots while topping out at 17.5kts.

Remember When’s luxurious interior is designed by Carol Williamson and Associates to be an updated version of the owner's current superyacht interior. A picture of comfort, her interior comprises woodwork by Christensen‘s in-house interior staff which has a high-gloss black walnut styling. The superyacht has 6 spacious cabins, including the owner’s cabin, VIP cabin and four guest cabins allowing for twelve guests. A stay aboard M/Y Remember When holds additional comfort through her Dynamic Positioning and Hold at Anchor by Ocean Yachts Systems (OYS) and Navis manoeuvring & control system.

M/Y Remember When has been launched and is fully classified & certified to ABS (Maltese Cross) A1-AMS & MCA Unlimited Cruising and will visit the October 2010 Fort Lauderdale Show after her final fit out and sea trials.