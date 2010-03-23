M/Y Remember When Launched by Christensen
Christensen Shipyard has recently announced the launch of their latest yacht in Vancouver, the 48m M/Y Remember When.
Composed of an all composite, vacuum infused hull and superstructure, Remember When has been built for Christensen’s fourteenth repeat customer, John Rosatti, the current owner of the 2005 Christensen 47m M/Y Nice N’ Easy which is currently for sale.
The superyacht’s beautiful exterior was designed by Christensen’s naval architects, featuring a raised forward full-shear bulwark which allows for a 19’ jet tender, vertical pilothouse windows and an extended sundeck and swim deck. She is powered by twin MTU 12V 4000 series engines and can cruise at a comfortable 12 knots while topping out at 17.5kts.
Remember When’s luxurious interior is designed by Carol Williamson and Associates to be an updated version of the owner's current superyacht interior. A picture of comfort, her interior comprises woodwork by Christensen‘s in-house interior staff which has a high-gloss black walnut styling. The superyacht has 6 spacious cabins, including the owner’s cabin, VIP cabin and four guest cabins allowing for twelve guests. A stay aboard M/Y Remember When holds additional comfort through her Dynamic Positioning and Hold at Anchor by Ocean Yachts Systems (OYS) and Navis manoeuvring & control system.
M/Y Remember When has been launched and is fully classified & certified to ABS (Maltese Cross) A1-AMS & MCA Unlimited Cruising and will visit the October 2010 Fort Lauderdale Show after her final fit out and sea trials.