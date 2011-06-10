Constructed in 2007 by Miss Tor Yachts and Sea Dreams, Fathom is a spectacular vessel which boasts an eye-catching exterior style and an award winning interior by Zeff Designs.

After receiving numerous updates throughout the years, Fathom is an expertly maintained superyacht with room on board for eight guests in four magnificent staterooms.

Fathom is available for sale through My Sea Monaco and Northrop & Johnson, listed at an asking price of €9.5 million after undergoing a price reduction of €1.25 million.