Built in 2000, this impressively styled Westport superyacht features a fresh new interior design from IK Yacht Design. Sea Loafers III incorporates a number of distinctive changes in her design, both inside and out, which make her stand out from other Westport 112’s.

Sea Loafers III is a strong performance yacht with excellent mechanics, recent upgrades to her technical systems and an exquisite layout for owners and charter guests to enjoy an idyllic cruise.

Available for sale through Northrop & Johnson, Sea Loafers III is listed at an asking price of $4,150,000 and is also available for charter through the firm in New England this summer.