M/Y Sentimental Journey Undergoes Price Reduction
Worth Avenue Yachts has announced the recent $245,000 price reduction to the 34.1m superyacht Sentimental Journey.
Built by Lloyds in 1983, Sentimental Journey was recently rejuvenated in 2010 and underwent numerous updates to both her exterior and interior styling. This rugged superyacht is a pedigree blue water vessel with the ability for long range cruises at an economical price; covering a 3,000nm cruising range.
Sentimental Journey offers accommodation for up to 12 guests in 6 suites. She is also capable of carrying up to 4 crew onboard to ensure a relaxed luxury yacht experience.
Available for sale with Worth Avenue Yachts, Sentimental Journey is now listed for a new asking price of $1,250,000.