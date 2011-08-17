Built by Lloyds in 1983, Sentimental Journey was recently rejuvenated in 2010 and underwent numerous updates to both her exterior and interior styling. This rugged superyacht is a pedigree blue water vessel with the ability for long range cruises at an economical price; covering a 3,000nm cruising range.

Sentimental Journey offers accommodation for up to 12 guests in 6 suites. She is also capable of carrying up to 4 crew onboard to ensure a relaxed luxury yacht experience.

Available for sale with Worth Avenue Yachts, Sentimental Journey is now listed for a new asking price of $1,250,000.