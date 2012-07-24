Since her launch last summer by boat builders Danish Yachts, the custom built vessel has become a global ambassador for Danish design and craftsmanship.

Boasting sophisticated exterior design and engineering by Espen Oeino, Shooting Star comes bearing the hallmarks of some of the world’s most highly-regarded craftsmen and designers.

Her interior design, formulated by Art-Line, offers those on board a light and airy living environment with a Scandinavian influence, featuring maple woods, leather and cream fabrics in a curved and well-lit concept.

The yacht features an epoxy composite hull and superstructure with a beam of 7.50m (24'7"ft) and a 1.45m (4'9"ft) draft.

It has a cruising speed of 40 knots, max speed of 48.00 knots and a range of 900 nm from her 20000-litre fuel tanks.

Shooting Star is also able to accommodate up to 8 guests in 4 suites comprising 1 owner cabin, 1 double cabin, 2 twin cabins and 1 pullman cabin, as well as 5 crew.

Shooting Star is available for sale through Y.CO.