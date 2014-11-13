Charter and brokerage company Imperial have confirmed the yacht’s availability from mid-December to end April 2015 across the Indian Ocean, including the idyllic islands of the Maldives.

Built by Princess Yachts, she boasts a contemporary chic interior, main salon with fold down balconies either side allowing for full appreciation of the horizon, and a large array of watersports equipment, making her an ideal yacht for experiencing some of the world’s finest cruising grounds.

The yacht, which features 2 master cabins and sleeps 12 guests, houses a full beam gym, seabobs for underwater exploration, a large sundeck for alfresco dining and relaxation, and an acclaimed chef.

Home to world class diving and exclusive resorts and SPAs, the Indian Ocean is an extremely popular destination for yacht charterers and owners each year.

Solaris is currently still available for the Christmas and New Year period.