At 72-meters, the superyacht showcases ample space throughout her indoor and outdoor spaces which include numerous relaxation spots and entertainment facilities leaving her guests spoilt for choice.

However Solo’s interior - designed by Casprini - is where we see true Italian flair; sophisticated with subtle hints of elegant marble etched throughout. Casprini’s eye for detail is continuous from each luxurious room to the next; rich hues laced with luxurious textures and patterns, complimenting each other from floor to ceiling: everything an Italian-interior should aspire to be.

Featuring a beach club with a salon, bar, sauna and hammam as well as a master suite with 180-degree views on a private terrace complete with sunpads and jacuzzi guests can enjoy a charter experience in their utmost choice of relaxation. Solo sleeps twelves guests in six luxurious staterooms with additional accommodations including a large VIP, two double-bed staterooms and two twin staterooms.

Neverthess her suitablity for the Med is highlighted by her sundeck, where guests can soak up the sun whilst enjoying a 360 degree view, take a dip in the pool (which also converts into a touch-and-go helipad) on the skylounge, listen to the soulful sounds from the baby grand piano situated in the upper salon or take a bite to eat in a choice of several alfresco dining areas.

Launching this summer and to be shown at the 2018 Monaco Yacht Show, Solo is now available to charter with Northrop & Johnson in the Bahamas and Caribbean, starting from €595,000 per week.