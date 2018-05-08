M/Y Solo to Showcase 360 Degrees of Sunshine
As summer is soon approaching, superyacht shipyards, designers and owners are in turn, preparing for this year’s monumental Monaco Yacht Show. With exciting announcements and launches along the way, we take a look at Tankoa’s latest project, M/Y Solo, in collaboration with two influential Italian designers, Francesco Paszkowski and Margherita Casprini.
At 72-meters, the superyacht showcases ample space throughout her indoor and outdoor spaces which include numerous relaxation spots and entertainment facilities leaving her guests spoilt for choice.
However Solo’s interior - designed by Casprini - is where we see true Italian flair; sophisticated with subtle hints of elegant marble etched throughout. Casprini’s eye for detail is continuous from each luxurious room to the next; rich hues laced with luxurious textures and patterns, complimenting each other from floor to ceiling: everything an Italian-interior should aspire to be.
Featuring a beach club with a salon, bar, sauna and hammam as well as a master suite with 180-degree views on a private terrace complete with sunpads and jacuzzi guests can enjoy a charter experience in their utmost choice of relaxation. Solo sleeps twelves guests in six luxurious staterooms with additional accommodations including a large VIP, two double-bed staterooms and two twin staterooms.
Neverthess her suitablity for the Med is highlighted by her sundeck, where guests can soak up the sun whilst enjoying a 360 degree view, take a dip in the pool (which also converts into a touch-and-go helipad) on the skylounge, listen to the soulful sounds from the baby grand piano situated in the upper salon or take a bite to eat in a choice of several alfresco dining areas.
Launching this summer and to be shown at the 2018 Monaco Yacht Show, Solo is now available to charter with Northrop & Johnson in the Bahamas and Caribbean, starting from €595,000 per week.