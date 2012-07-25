M/Y Soraya 46 Nearing Completion

Resulting from a collaboration between Soraya Yachts and Slovenian studio Uniellé Yacht Design, the 46-metre vessel was designed to showcase innovative yacht building methods including energy-efficient LED technology.

Also among the vessel’s stand-out features are a retractable hydraulic helipad which also serves as an operational space for crew and storage room for mooring equipment at the bow.

Each guest cabin has been sound-proofed to maximize noise reduction and a special battery-powered “Night mode” works to create a silent and relaxing environment onboard.

The now almost standard zero speed stabilizers are also present, supporting her steel hull while motoring and when at anchor.

In total Soraya 46 has accommodations for 12 guests in six cabins as well as room for nine crew.

Soraya 46 will be available to buy through yacht brokerage company IYC.