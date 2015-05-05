M/Y St David Available For Monaco Grand Prix Charter
The Monaco Grand Prix is set to take place at the end of this month, and West Nautical have announced that the 60m Benetti superyacht St David will be available for any petrol heads looking to spectate at one the year’s most prestigious events.
Awarded ‘Best Charter Yacht’ by Robb Report in 2009, she is innovatively styled both inside and out by Andrew Winch Design and showcases a study of artisanship in every respect.
Her opulent interior sleeps up to 12 guests in six impressive staterooms including a magnificent master suite, one VIP staterooms and four doubles/twins. Split over two levels, the master suite features a sumptuous lounge area with bathroom with a raised bedroom for the ultimate in privacy and luxury.
With Captain Simon Johnson at the helm, a permanent masseuse and world famous Chef, she offers a truly unique charter experience. Click here for more information.