Awarded ‘Best Charter Yacht’ by Robb Report in 2009, she is innovatively styled both inside and out by Andrew Winch Design and showcases a study of artisanship in every respect.

Her opulent interior sleeps up to 12 guests in six impressive staterooms including a magnificent master suite, one VIP staterooms and four doubles/twins. Split over two levels, the master suite features a sumptuous lounge area with bathroom with a raised bedroom for the ultimate in privacy and luxury.

With Captain Simon Johnson at the helm, a permanent masseuse and world famous Chef, she offers a truly unique charter experience. Click here for more information.