Step forward M/Y Trisara, the 39.6-metre Westport-built yacht reported to be currently making its way to New England but scheduled to return to The Bahamas for the Caribbean high season.

Built in 2004, Trisara featured in Superyachts.com’s inaugural Destination Guide which launched in November last year. During our trip, we filmed the yacht traversing the turquoise Bahamian waters and conducted an interview with Trisara captain Andre Bouse, who created a bespoke 7-day itinerary for a Bahamas charter exclusively for our guide.

You can see the itinerary here where you can also view the interview with the captain, plus a Trisara image gallery.

Having experienced Trisara for ourselves, we can testify to its perfect combination of luxurious home comforts and a relaxed atmosphere fostered by its experienced crew. In total she offers accommodation for up to 10 guests in 5 suits, plus 7 crew.

In terms of performance, Trisara can reach 28 knots flat out (and 24 knots at cruising speed) allowing it to get from island to island in quick speed and ensure its charter guests enjoy an all-encompassing Bahamas experience.

M/Y Trisara is available to charter through Worth Avenue Yachts.