Triumphant Lady was built in 1985 to an exacting design and constructed by the Sterling shipyard in fibreglass. In 2009, Triumphant Lady underwent an extensive $12m refit and hull extension and emerged from the yard a reborn luxury yacht with style in abundance.

With a beam of 8.1m (26’7”) and a draft of 2.3m (7’6”), this superyacht is a spacious luxury vessel which holds the ability to sail anywhere in complete comfort for up to 14 guests.

Available for sale through Northrop & Johnson, Triumphant Lady has now undergone a significant price reduction of $4m; making her new asking price $8,900,000.