M/Y Triumphant Lady Undergoes $4m Price Reduction
Measuring 47.24m (155’), this incredibly sophisticated motor yacht is available for sale through central agents Northrop & Johnson and has now undergone a remarkable $4m price reduction.
Triumphant Lady was built in 1985 to an exacting design and constructed by the Sterling shipyard in fibreglass. In 2009, Triumphant Lady underwent an extensive $12m refit and hull extension and emerged from the yard a reborn luxury yacht with style in abundance.
With a beam of 8.1m (26’7”) and a draft of 2.3m (7’6”), this superyacht is a spacious luxury vessel which holds the ability to sail anywhere in complete comfort for up to 14 guests.
Available for sale through Northrop & Johnson, Triumphant Lady has now undergone a significant price reduction of $4m; making her new asking price $8,900,000.