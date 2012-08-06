Read online now
M/Y Triumphant Lady Undergoes $4m Price Reduction

By Ben Roberts

Measuring 47.24m (155’), this incredibly sophisticated motor yacht is available for sale through central agents Northrop & Johnson and has now undergone a remarkable $4m price reduction.

Triumphant Lady was built in 1985 to an exacting design and constructed by the Sterling shipyard in fibreglass. In 2009, Triumphant Lady underwent an extensive $12m refit and hull extension and emerged from the yard a reborn luxury yacht with style in abundance.

With a beam of 8.1m (26’7”) and a draft of 2.3m (7’6”), this superyacht is a spacious luxury vessel which holds the ability to sail anywhere in complete comfort for up to 14 guests.

Available for sale through Northrop & Johnson, Triumphant Lady has now undergone a significant price reduction of $4m; making her new asking price $8,900,000.

