Custom built to a distinctive exterior design by Dubois Naval Architects; Turquoise is based on, and named after, the very first superyacht successfully launched by Proteksan in 1994.

Turquoise features an impressive interior style from Hoek Design Naval Architects and offers ample space on board to entertain guests in true luxury and comfort.

Turquoise also offers space on board to accommodate up to 12 guests in six enviably spacious suites.

Now available for sale through Fraser Yachts, Turquoise is listed at an asking price of €26,500,000 million.