At first glance, Valerie might trick onlookers into thinking she’s a classic-looking Lurssen but as you approach the 6-decks of ex-Project Firebird, you’ll soon realise that looks can be deceiving. Sitting on the Greek horizon, golden hour in fact reveals a two-tone exterior: white with carefully considered panels of rich buttery beige. Her understated appeal soon becomes clear. This Lurssen is different, but in a very clever way.

In fact, it’s only when you get close to Valerie that you can really appreciate her glamorous yet subtle appeal. This yacht wasn’t built to show off, or to make a statement; it was clearly built to stand the test of time. Launched in 2011 and still looking like a recent launch, it has succeeded.

One feature that really enforces this notion is the guest boarding platform on the starboard side. Allowing a stylish entrance for guests, this charming addition doubles up as a discreet entrance for an owner who doesn’t want to make a scene but wants to feel a connection with the water. As it should be.

But perhaps the most impressive deceit of Valerie is her deck space, hidden from the prying eyes of her surroundings but vast in size. The sundeck as seen from above houses a 6m swimming pool with surrounding sunpads, a central Jacuzzi, bar table with stools and large round dining table providing plenty of room for a party. A further Jacuzzi forward creates a private space for the owner, with access only from their cabin. And this is just the beginning.

Although we know little about the unseen interiors (interior images have never been released, nor has Valerie ever been featured on the charter market) we're told it's perfectly paired with the exterior, making a seamless transition between inside and out. Designed by Raymond Langton Design, there's room for 14 guests in 7 cabins, a fully equipped Hammam spa, salon, gym and lots more in her 2755 gross tonne package.

‘Understated’ was the word the designer Espen Øino himself used to describe the timeless appeal of M/Y Valerie. And if understated connotes elegance and grandeur executed in a subtle and effective way, then understated Valerie certainly is.

M/Y Valerie is currently asking EUR 170,000,000 with all enquiries directed to Richard Gray at IYC London.