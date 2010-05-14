Oceanco superyacht Vibrant Curiosity has struck a resounding chord in the superyacht industry with her innovative exterior styling, designed by Nuvolari-Lenard. A particularly distinguishing feature is the triple vertical glass window strip spanning three deck levels amidships – a design never seen before on a superyacht.

The yacht also holds a “beach club” with a seven metre swimming pool and three skylights in the swimming pool floor.

Motor yacht Vibrant Curiosity has environmentally-conscious features, too, including a sea monitoring systems. These features reflect an integral part of Oceanco’s philosophy of constantly exceeding current industry initiatives.



Marcel Onkenhout, Oceanco’s new CEO, stated: "We are delighted to win this award and Vibrant Curiosity is an excellent example of Oceanco’s commitment to designing and building distinctive and acclaimed superyachts of exceptional craftsmanship, style and innovation."



With a length of 85.47m, Vibrant Curiosity currently sits at number 41 in the Superyachts.com Top 100 World's Largest Yachts listing.

