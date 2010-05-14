M/Y Vibrant Curiosity wins Asia Boating Award 2010
The 85.47m motor yacht Vibrant Curiosity has been awarded Best Custom-Built Yacht (150ft and up) at the Asia Boating Awards 2010. The award was presented during a ceremonial gala at the Gold Coast Yacht and Country Club in Hong Kong on 8th May 2010.
Oceanco superyacht Vibrant Curiosity has struck a resounding chord in the superyacht industry with her innovative exterior styling, designed by Nuvolari-Lenard. A particularly distinguishing feature is the triple vertical glass window strip spanning three deck levels amidships – a design never seen before on a superyacht.
The yacht also holds a “beach club” with a seven metre swimming pool and three skylights in the swimming pool floor.
Motor yacht Vibrant Curiosity has environmentally-conscious features, too, including a sea monitoring systems. These features reflect an integral part of Oceanco’s philosophy of constantly exceeding current industry initiatives.
Marcel Onkenhout, Oceanco’s new CEO, stated: "We are delighted to win this award and Vibrant Curiosity is an excellent example of Oceanco’s commitment to designing and building distinctive and acclaimed superyachts of exceptional craftsmanship, style and innovation."
With a length of 85.47m, Vibrant Curiosity currently sits at number 41 in the Superyachts.com Top 100 World's Largest Yachts listing.