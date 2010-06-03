Motor yacht Wheels is a luxurious yacht with a sharp and sophisticated exterior, custom built by Trinity Yachts.

The superyacht features an aluminium hull and superstructure alongside twin Caterpillar Diesel engines, developing 4500hp each.

M/Y Wheels is built to comply with MCA standards and offers an elegant interior designed by Scott Carpenter. Wheels can comfortably accommodate 12 guests in six staterooms with space for nine crew in six cabins.

Motor yacht Wheels is for sale with IYC, with an asking price of US$36.5 million.